WooSox game postponed after storm dumps more than 4 inches of snow overnight

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Red Sox were forced to postpone Saturday’s game after a spring snowstorm dumped more than four inches of snow onto Polar Park.

The WooSox were set to face the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians), but instead, the ballpark was blanketed in snow. A makeup date for the game will be announced at a later time.

The “snow-out” also postponed the UniBank Women in Sports celebration, including the noon luncheon with renowned ballpark designer Janet Marie Smith and interactive sessions featuring several WooSox staff members who previously captained college sports teams.

The entire event will be rescheduled for later this spring.

Fans with tickets to Saturday’s game can exchange them for any remaining WooSox home game in 2025, at the same or lower price level. Tickets do not have to be exchanged today.

This is the second postponement for the WooSox this week—the team also called off Tuesday’s game due to extreme cold and wind. It marks the third home game postponed this season (the first came on March 29 vs. Syracuse).

Of the team’s first eight scheduled home dates, Worcester has been able to play just five, with three games postponed due to weather.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

