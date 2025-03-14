Women Making History: Dreaming Big & Changing Lives

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- Imagine a world without Marie Curie’s groundbreaking research in radioactivity, Rosalind Franklin’s crucial role in the discovery of DNA, or Ada Lovelace’s visionary work in computer programming. These women, and countless others, dared to dream big, pushing the boundaries of knowledge. For Women’s History Month, we celebrate the women whose discoveries paved the way for modern medicine and technology.

From space, to medicine, our workplace and our home, women inventors have impacted who we were and who we are now. For instance, anytime you type a command on your computer, you can thank programming pioneer Grace Hopper. She spoke code decades before most of us had ever heard of the word.

In the field of medicine, the cataract surgery you may need in the future, was created by ophthalmologist Patricia Bath. She developed the laser that quickly and painlessly dissolves cataracts.

Famous chef Julia Child created more than a great souffle. She invented shark repellent. Before her cooking days, Child was part of the OSS, a government agency that would later become the CIA

The first security camera was invented by Marie Van Brittan Brown in the 60s. She was worried about the rising crime rate in her neighborhood in Queens and decided to do something about it.

It was in 1965 that Stephanie Kwolek developed a new fiber that was five times stronger than steel. Kevlar is now used in everything from bullet proof vests, helmets and racing sales.

It was a trip to a snowy NYC that led Alabama native Mary Anderson to come up with the idea for windshield wipers. And these are just a few of the females who have dared to dream and end up changing all of our lives.

Women were also behind the invention of glass aquariums, outdoor fire escapes, collapsible life rafts, the first commercially successful dishwasher, disposable diapers, and the electric refrigerator, to name just a few.

