Woman struck, killed by vehicle outside Boston Medical Center

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed on Massachusetts Avenue outside Boston Medical Center early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Albany Street just before 3:20 a.m. found a woman injured in the street, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“It’s sad, its sad you know. She’s somebody’s daughter, somebody’s sister,” a woman who knew the victim told Boston 25 News. “I can’t even imagine how the driver must feel. They said he was so distraught.”

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash also remained on scene.

W.L. French Jr. Trucking, the operating company of the truck, released the following statement to Boston 25:

“Early this morning, one of our plows was involved in an accident that resulted in a loss of life.W. L. French, Jr. Trucking and its entire team are committed to the safety of the public, our people, and our work. We are heartbroken n by this tragic accident. We extend our sympathies to the family of the individual and all of those affected by this loss. W. L. French, Jr. Trucking is cooperating with authorities during this investigation.

Video showed multiple Boston police cruisers lining the street outside the hospital, as well as a plow and salt truck inside the scene of the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

