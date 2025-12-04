Woman struck by food delivery driver in Littleton, police say

LITTLETON, Mass. — A woman was struck by a vehicle while she was walking in the area of the Littleton Common, police say.

The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of King Street and Goldsmith Street, according to Littleton Police.

A 69-year-old woman from Acton was walking in the area when she was struck by a sedan. The vehicle was driven by a food delivery driver who remained on scene, according to police.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with what officials are calling “serious injuries.”

Police say that the woman appears to have been in the crosswalk when she was hit.

The crash remains under investigation.

Woman struck by delivery driver in Littleton Officials are investigating after a woman was struck by a delivery driver, Wednesday night, according to Littleton Police. Photo Credit: Littleton Police

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group