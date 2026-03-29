Woman standing in the road struck, killed by SUV in Exeter, RI

EXETER, RI — An investigation is underway after a woman who was standing in the road was struck and killed by a car in Exeter, RI.

According to state police, around 10:15 p.m. responded to 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the vicinity of 310 South County Trail in Exeter.

Police learned that Milbia Hernandez, 24, of Providence, was standing in the northbound lane of South County Trail when she was struck by an SUV.

Hernandez was transported to South County Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The operator of the SUV and other witnesses remained on scene and provided statements.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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