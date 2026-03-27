Woman standing outside stopped vehicle struck, killed on I-93 in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman standing outside of a stopped vehicle was struck and killed on Interstate 93 in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway near the Interstate 293 split just after noon learned the woman had been struck by a commercial vehicle, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, state police noted.

All northbound lanes were closed while investigators worked at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Alex Peplinksi at Alex.M.Peplinski@dos.nh.gov.

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