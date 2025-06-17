Local

Woman sought in relation to larceny at Boston store, police say

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
BOSTON — Boston Police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman in relation to a larceny at a local store.

The incident happened on Friday, June 6 at about 12:33 p.m. in the area of 88 Charles St., police said.

Police described the suspect as female, about 35 years old, weighing approximately 190 lbs., and wearing a red and blue dress, flip flops, and a holding a gray shoulder bag.

Police allege the suspect stole merchandise and left the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4571.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463) or online at Boston Police CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

