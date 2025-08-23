Woman seriously injured after dog attack inside Ashburnham residence

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — A woman was seriously injured after being attacked by two large dogs at a residence in Ashburnham.

Around 10:50 a.m., the Ashburnham Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Gardner Road after receiving a report of a past dog bite. Once on scene, officers saw a woman being actively attacked through the front door glass.

Officers and paramedics forced entry into the residence to intervene. The dogs lunged at the responders, prompting officers to use a taser, which was ineffective on one of the dogs.

An officer then discharged his firearm, shooting one round to stop the attack. The victim was then able to be removed from the house and transported to UMASS hospital with serious injuries.

The current conditions of the victim and the dogs are unknown at this time, and Officers on the scene sustained minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

