Woman seriously hurt after being hit by car in Randolph has died

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A woman who was hit by a car on Tuesday, October 14, has passed away from her injuries, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced.

57-year-old Ruth Samuels of Dorchester was hit by a car in the area of Warren Street and Silver Street around 6:24 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say the driver of the car, a 48-year-old woman, remained on scene.

No charges were immediately filed, as the crash remains under investigation by Randolph Police, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

