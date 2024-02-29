Woman killed in Newburyport crash was beloved reverend scheduled to deliver prayer at city hall

NEWBURYPORT, Mass — The woman struck and killed by a pickup truck outside Newburyport City Hall Wednesday evening was a beloved minister scheduled to deliver a prayer that night, city officials said.

Reverend Helen Murgida was struck by a Ford pickup near the intersection of Green and Pleasant Streets, across from City Hall around 6:30 p.m. officials said.

The 81-year-old Affiliate Community Minister at the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist Church was scheduled to deliver a prayer at the State of the City Address Wednesday night, Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon said.

“This is a tragic day for the Newburyport community. Our hearts are prayers are with her family, friends, and the First Religious Society,” said Reardon. “As an Interfaith Chaplain, Rev. Helen touched many lives within her congregation and throughout Newburyport. She had spent a long and rewarding career in special education, and she carried her passion to support those facing challenges through her faith. She advocated tirelessly for the inclusion of people with disabilities, delivering sermons and organizing community programming to raise awareness.”

Murgida was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the Essex County District Attorney’s office says.

The driver of the F-150 remained on the scene. No charges or citations have been issued.

“She made our City an even more welcoming and inclusive place,” said Reardon

Counseling services will be made available to City Hall staff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

