Woman killed, hit by vehicle on Mass. Ave. outside Boston Medical Center

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash on Mass. Ave. outside Boston Medical Center.

The Suffolk County DA’s Office confirms one person has died after a pedestrian accident.

Around 3:19 a.m. Boston police officers responded to a call for a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Albany St.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female who was pronounced dead on the scene by Boston EMS, police say.

The driver of the vehicle also remained on scene.

Video shows multiple Boston police cars lining up outside the hospital and also shows a plow and salt truck inside the investigation area.

No further information is being released.

NOW: @bostonpolice have blocked off Mass Ave between Cass and Albany Street for a police investigation. This is just outside of Boston Medical Center. The latest details on @boston25. pic.twitter.com/o85NIyJray — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) January 24, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

