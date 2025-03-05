Woman injured in crash involving tractor-trailer in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman suffered injuries in a crash with a tractor-trailer unit on Interstate 93 in Manchester, state police said Wednesday.

Vanessa Popovich, 31, of Manchester, was taken by ambulance to Elliot Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said. Her condition was not known on Wednesday.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to reports of a crash with injuries on I-93 northbound in Manchester.

When troopers arrived, they saw a sedan and a tractor-trailer unit had become entangled on an overpass, just south of Exit 8.

A preliminary investigation found that Popovich was driving northbound in a bronze 2008 Acura TL when she left her travel lane and crossed underneath a white 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Tralon J. White, 21, of Texas. White was not hurt.

Manchester Police and Fire responded to the scene to assist troopers.

Traffic was limited to one lane for around two hours while first responders worked to clear the scene.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Howe at 603-451-9588 or Matthew.S.Howe@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

