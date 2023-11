Woman hospitalized for gunshot wounds in apparent targeted shooting in Hyannis

HYANNIS, Mass — A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Hyannis Thursday night.

Police responded to Hamden Circle around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Barnstable police said on Facebook.

The woman was transported to Cape Cod Hospital to be treated for her non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting appeared to be targeted.

The incident is still under investigation by Barnstable police.

Those with information regarding the incident are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Kevin Connolly at 508-778-3874 or to email 214@barnstablepolice.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

