Woman hospitalized after being struck by MBTA bus in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was struck by an MBTA bus while crossing a street in Chelsea Thursday morning.

The MBTA bus was slowly turning onto Cross Street around 8:45 a.m. when it collided with the 71-year-old woman, knocking her to the ground, according to MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

The woman complained of neck, back, and leg pain before she was transported to a nearby hospital. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening, Transit Police say.

Video obtained by Boston 25 News shows the woman striding from left to right on Cross Street, walking at an angle away from a crosswalk when the bus makes contact. The bus immediately stops

An MBTA spokesperson says the bus operator has been removed from service while an investigation takes place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

