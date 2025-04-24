Woman facing attempted murder charge in stabbing that left victim critically injured

A woman is facing charges, including attempted murder, in a New Hampshire stabbing that left the victim critically injured
Manchester police officers responded to a stabbing at a home on Temple Court around 1:35 a.m. and found a victim suffering from serious stab wounds.
Monica Josephson, 26, of Manchester, was taken into custody at the scene.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and remains in critical but stable condition.
Josephson is scheduled to appear in Manchester District Court Thursday on attempted murder and first-degree domsetiv violence assault charges.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
