Woman facing attempted murder charge in stabbing that left victim critically injured

A woman is facing charges, including attempted murder, in a New Hampshire stabbing that left the victim critically injured

Manchester police officers responded to a stabbing at a home on Temple Court around 1:35 a.m. and found a victim suffering from serious stab wounds.

Monica Josephson, 26, of Manchester, was taken into custody at the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and remains in critical but stable condition.

Josephson is scheduled to appear in Manchester District Court Thursday on attempted murder and first-degree domsetiv violence assault charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

