Woman ejected over embankment after crashing snowmobile on New Hampshire trail

STRATFORD, N.H. — A woman riding a snowmobile crashed into a tree and was ejected over an embankment in a violent crash in New Hampshire on New Year’s Eve.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a snowmobile crash on the West Side Road Trail in Stratford just after 4:15 p.m. found a woman suffering from an injury to her lower leg, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

An investigation revealed that 31-year-old Jennifer Jasinski, of Pelham, was operating a rental snowmobile when she lost control navigating a right-hand downhill turn, went off the trail, struck a tree, and was ejected over an embankment.

Jasinski was taken to Weeks Hospital in Lancaster. There was no immediate word on the severity of her injuries.

Officials say inexperience was the leading factor in the crash, as Jasinski had little to no prior experience operating a snowmobile.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminded all riders to operate within their limits and remain cautious of early-season trail conditions.

