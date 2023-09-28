Woman dies after car plunges into ocean off Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, Mass. — A driver who plunged into the ocean off Cape Cod earlier this week has died from her injuries, authorities announced Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle crashing and ending up about 100 feet into the water at Bayview Street Beach in Yarmouth around 10:30 p.m. Monday found the car in question floating in the channel, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

The car later submerged in about 15 feet of water and first responders promptly rushed into the dark ocean, extricating the victim from her vehicle, police said.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital.

In an update on Thursday morning, the department said, “Although life-saving measures were taken and the woman was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, she has passed away from her injuries.”

State police are continuing to assist Yarmouth police with an investigation into the cause of the crash.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

