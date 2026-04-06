Woman dead after officer involved shooting in Northfield, NH

NORTHFIELD, NH — A woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Northfield, NH.

According to the Attorney General’s office, the shooting happened at a private residence as officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call.

One female was shot by officers responding and is dead.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident are now under active investigation.

The name of the deceased will be released following notification of the next of kin.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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