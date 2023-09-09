Woman dead after early morning Saturday shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Dorchester.

Around 5:26 a.m. officer responded to the area of 12 Greenock Street for reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, a second victim, who was shot multiple times at the same location, was located at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances and asking anyone with information to contact them 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

