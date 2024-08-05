Woman charged in Waltham fight that preceded girlfriend’s shooting death, DA says

WALTHAM, Mass. — A woman is facing charges in connection with a fight that preceded the shooting death of her girlfriend in Waltham late Friday night, authorities announced Monday.

Melanie Williams, 30, of Waltham, was arraigned Monday afternoon in Waltham District Court on charges including assault and battery on a household or family member, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell.

Officers responding to a parking lot next to an apartment building on Second Avenue around 11:30 p.m. found 24-year-old Zharia Wilcox-Ellis, of Waltham, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Ryan and O’Connell said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Williams was involved in an altercation involving a group of people outside the apartment building and that surveillance video shows her striking Wilcox-Ellis, Ryan and O’Connell noted.

Anyone who saw anything unusual in that area late Friday night is urged to call Waltham police at 781-314-3550.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Williams is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Aug. 13.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

