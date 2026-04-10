Woman arrested, dog quarantined following Wednesday afternoon attack

EVERETT, Mass. — A woman and dog owner has been arrested and her dog placed in quarantine following an attack on a man and his dog.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, when officers were dispatched to 393 Ferry Street to reports of a dog biting another dog and its owner.

Once on scene, Everett’s first responders and animal control helped aid both the dog and its owner. The owner was taken to Mass. General Hospital. The owner of the hostile dog was nowhere to be found.

Upon investigation of video surveillance, the owner, 49-year-old Andrea Bono of Everett, and the hostile dog, an 11th month old Hound Dog, were identified.

Bono was taken into custody on several outstanding warrants and will be arraigned in Malden District Court on Friday, while the dog was taken to Everett Animal Control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group