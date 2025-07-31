Woman arrested after 90-mph motorcycle chase through traffic on I-93 in New Hampshire

BOW, N.H. — A woman is facing a slew of charges after authorities say she led troopers on a 90-mph chase through rush-hour traffic on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning.

Stephanie Lane, 35, of Barnstead, is slated to be arraigned in Concord District Court in September on charges of disobeying an officer, reckless driving, misuse of plates, operating without a motorcycle license, unregistered vehicle, and uninspected vehicle, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A trooper conducting a traffic enforcement initiative on the highway in Bow around 9:30 a.m. spotted a motorcycle matching the description of one that had previously been reported to have failed to stop for an officer, state police said.

The trooper attempted to stop the motorcyclist, later identified as Lane, but she allegedly sped up and recklessly passed other vehicles in an attempt to get away.

“A short while after, the motorcycle was spotted from the air, weaving through the traffic at 90 miles per hour,” state police said in a news release. “Units on the ground did not closely pursue the motorcycle but left it to the aircraft to monitor.”

Lane later attempted to get off the highway at Exit 9N in Hooksett, but she failed to negotiate a curve and crashed, according to state police.

Emergency responders treated Lane at the scene for minor injuries before she was taken into custody.

