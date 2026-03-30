Woman arraigned on manslaughter charge in deadly Boston stabbing

BOSTON — A 24-year-old woman charged in connection with a deadly stabbing in Boston last week has been ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Gisselle Pascual, of South Boston, was arraigned in South Boston District Court on a charge of manslaughter. A plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at 258 Old Colony Avenue in South Boston just before 6 p.m. on Friday found a man inside an apartment suffering from a stab wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday.

Pascual was initially charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, but the charge was upgraded to manslaughter when the victim passed away.

Her lawyer claimed in court that she was acting in self-defense and that the victim was attempting to strangle her.

If Pascual is able to make bail, she’ll be subject to around-the-clock house arrest.

She is due back in court in April.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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