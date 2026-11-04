Woman admits to Market Basket meat theft, fight with workers in West Bridgewater

BROCKTON — One of the two women facing assault and battery and shoplifting charges after being accused of fighting with workers at a Massachusetts Market Basket after they were confronted over the alleged theft of high-priced meats admitted to the incident.

Rahjane J. Bird, 29, of Hyde Park, admitted to sufficient facts in Brockton District Court on Wednesday on one count each of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, shoplifting by asportation, and disorderly conduct.

The Commonwealth has asked that Byrd plead guilty and be sentenced to two years.

The state also asked that she stay away from the victims and Market Basket.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance on Oct. 26, 2025, at 352 West Center St. in West Bridgewater and found the two women, identified as Byrd and her sister Oliva Byrd, had allegedly been involved in a fight with two store employees.

According to investigators, an employee had seen the women concealing high-priced items, including lobster, meat, prime ribeye steaks, and truffle butter in a bag while shopping.

Police said the women did not pay for the items at checkout and were confronted by an employee.

Byrd and her sister screamed obscenities and assaulted the two employees.

Both were taken into custody by police.

Olivia pleaded guilty in August to the charges.

The Commonwealth recommended a sentence of 2 1/2 years in the House of Correction. The state also requested that Olivia stay away from the victims and Market Basket.

The judge sentenced Olivia to one year of probation and ordered her to participate in anger management.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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