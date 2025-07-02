Woman accused of dragging officer, leading police on wild chase through Boston facing 23 charges

BOSTON — A woman accused of dragging a police officer and slamming into several cars while fleeing a traffic stop, prompting a nearly two-mile chase through the streets of Boston on Tuesday afternoon, is facing nearly two dozen criminal charges.

The woman, whose name hasn’t yet been released, is under police guard at a city hospital Wednesday morning after she was arrested in connection with a destructive pursuit that started in downtown Boston and ended in the South End.

Boston police said officers attempted to pull the woman over for possible automotive violations in the area of 120 Tremont Street near the Park Street T stop, but she allegedly took off, dragging a female officer.

According to police, the driver then struck several cars in the area of Tremont and Hamilton streets and Tremont and Stuart streets, in addition to barreling over a walk signal pole at Shawmut and Herald streets.

Mangled Honda

The woman, whose tires were worn away to the rims, was forced to stop her mangled vehicle at Albany and Plympton streets, where she was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Joshua Paul, the owner of Ready Fitt gym, witnessed the moment the woman was handcuffed.

“The cop was like, ‘She started downtown,’ and I was like, ‘Wait, what, and you’re stopping them here?’” Paul said. “She could’ve killed somebody, somebody on a bike, somebody walking. I mean, this is a biking, walking city. It would’ve been awful.”

Paul said he heard screaming after the woman was pulled from her SUV, handcuffed, and loaded into an ambulance.

Boston police chase arrest

“He was trying to do one of the DUI tests, you know, follow my finger sort of thing,” Paul recalled. “She seemed coherent, but not too coherent, if she’s driving around the city smashing her vehicle into things.”

The woman hasn’t been publicly identified because she hasn’t been formally booked on charges.

Police the officer who was dragged was evaluated at the scene. A second officer was evaluated at the hospital. Neither were hurt.

A heavily redacted police report shared with Boston 25 indicated that the woman will face the following charges in court when she’s released from the hospital:

3 counts of leaving the scene of property damage

3 counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

2 counts of assault and battery on a police officer

2 counts of resisting arrest

2 counts of failing to stop or yield

Destruction of property over $1,200

2 counts of leaving the scene of personal injury

OUI drugs - 4th offense

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

2 counts of possesion to distribute a Class A drug

2 counts of possesion of Class B drug

Police told Boston 25 News that the suspect would not face a judge until at least Thursday because she remained hospitalized Wednesday.

An investigation remains ongoing.

