WOBURN, Mass. — Firefighters pulled a young girl off the roof of a burning home Sunday morning, the Woburn Fire Dept. said.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured flames pouring from the top floor of 1 Richmond Park, a three-unit apartment building, around 3:45 a.m.

Woburn firefighters rescue young girl trapped on roof of burning home

“The crew from Tower 1 saw a young girl on the roof trapped and immediately threw a ground ladder and was able to rescue her while the engine companies were able to put water on the fire that had her trapped. Great work, once again, by our members,” Woburn Fire said in a Facebook post.

The condition of the young girl is unclear, although Woburn Mayor Mike Concannon said her and a young boy were both treated for smoke inhalation. No firefighters were hurt, Concannon said. Neighbor Elizabeth King said the rescued girl is in the same grade as her daughter.

Woburn firefighters rescue young girl trapped on roof of burning home

“The little girl who was rescued is actually at my daughter’s school. We’re just really worried about her and her brother and we hope they’re okay,” King said. “It was scary. It was almost surreal like you’re watching a movie or something.”

The cause of the fire is unknown. The Woburn Fire Dept. did not respond to a request for comment.

Woburn firefighters rescue young girl trapped on roof of burning home

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group