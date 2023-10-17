Local

Witches put on their best costumes to paddleboard across Plymouth Harbor

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff

First Annual Witch's Paddle in Plymouth (Elevated Adventures Yoga)

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Witches and warlocks took over Plymouth Harbor on Saturday for the first annual Witch’s Paddle event with Elevated Adventures Yoga Studio.

People put on their best witch costumes and traded in their broomsticks for paddle boards.

Take a look at these photos captured at the event.

First Annual Witch's Paddle in Plymouth (Elevated Adventures Yoga)

