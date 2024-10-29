Winthrop man wins $1 million prize on scratch ticket

WINTHROP, Mass. — Facundo Cuello has a lot to celebrate.

The Winthrop resident just won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonanza” instant ticket game.

Cuello chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes. He plans on investing with his winnings.

He purchased his winning ticket at Energy North, 2 Shirley St. in Winthrop.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group