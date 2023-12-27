Winthrop police lieutenant to be arraigned on child rape charge, state police say

WINTHROP, Mass. — A longtime member of the Winthrop Police Department has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into child rape allegations, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday.

Lt. James Feeley will remain on leave pending the outcome of an investigation that’s being led by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, according to Winthrop Police Chief Terence M. Delehanty.

Feeley was arrested and will be arraigned Wednesday morning in East Boston District Court on charges including aggravated rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14, a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed Feeley in handcuffs as he was escorted out of a Suffolk County Sheriff’s van and into court to face the charges.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Winthrop police lieutenant placed on administrative leave amid criminal investigation

Feeley was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant in 2020 after holding the rank for three years. He previously served as a patrolman for six years and reserve police officer for eight years. He is also a medic for the Metro North Special Operations Unit.

Feeley has been a member of the department for more than 20 years.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group