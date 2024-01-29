Winthrop officials call for improved mutual aid following recent death of 2-year-old girl

WINTHROP, Mass. — Winthrop officials and Action Ambulance met Monday afternoon to evaluate an incident where an unresponsive toddler was rushed to the hospital by the fire chief after the town said the closest ambulance was 20 minutes away.

The two-year-old girl was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

Fire chief Scott Wiley responded to the home on Pleasant Street around 10:20 Friday morning. Two ambulances of the town were on separate calls made minutes before the incident.

Wiley decided to rush the child to Massachusetts General Hospital in his SUV. Two firefighters performed CPR on the two-year-old in the back seat.

“It’s one of the most difficult calls I’ve been on,” said Wiley Monday afternoon. “We were 10 minutes from the best hospital, and made the decision to transport.”

Winthrop’s town manager Tony Marino said their meeting focused on mutual aid from other communities. He hopes state legislators can help with what he calls a statewide issue.

He added, “You have to start reaching out to those technical schools, working on staffing shortages. We need to be able to train the next generation.”

The toddler’s death investigation is unfolding at 26 Pleasant Street in Winthrop, where former Winthrop Police Department Lt. James Feeley lived before his arraignment last month on charges including aggravated rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14, a spokesperson for DA Kevin Hayden’s office confirmed.

Chief Wiley defended Action Ambulance, the company of the town’s two ambulances.

He finished, “Any talk about if an ambulance were available the outcome might have been different is purely speculative.”

The child’s death is not believed to be suspicious according to initial investigations.

