Wintery blast hits central Mass.

WORCESTER, Mass. — They knew it was coming but that did not make clearing away snow easier for public works crews for two main reasons.
“You had a lot of heavy snowfall falling all at once, then you have an unbelievable amount of people that were out driving around,” said Jay Fink, commissioner of the Department of Public Works.
“When we were up on Route 9 we saw some major hills [where] trucks couldn’t get down because cars were in the way,” Fink added.
Throughout the afternoon, as about 300 pieces of snow equipment driven by public works crews and private contractors were being used, many residents grabbed shovels and began clearing the heavy, wet snow.
“It’s just a hassle,” said Laquan Hazard of Worcester.
Six inches of snow reportedly fell in Worcester by Saturday evening. The city has asked people to stay off the roads but, if they must be out, stay away from the equipment.
“We’re doing everything we can to move that slush off the road, treat the roads and, you know, if the temperature does drop we’re just going to keep going until morning, until the sun comes back up,” Fink said.
Follow our Boston 25 Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Stay Informed:
Utilize Massachusetts Alerts to receive emergency notifications and information from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service. Massachusetts Alerts is a free app that is available for Android and iPhones. Click here to learn more.
Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.
Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.
MassDOT | MBTA | Logan Airport | Amtrak
Online Resources:
Winter driving tips from MassDOT:
- Clear snow and ice from all windows and lights, even the hood and roof, before driving, (start with the tailpipe).
- Leave plenty of room for stopping
- Remember that the posted speed limits are for dry pavement.
- Use brakes carefully. Brake early. Brake correctly. It takes more time and distance to stop in adverse conditions.
- Bridge decks freeze first. Due to the difference in the exposure to air, the surface condition can be worse on a bridge than on the approach road.
- Exit ramps are an even greater challenge during the winter since they may have received less anti-icing material than the main line.
- Leave room for maintenance vehicles and plows – stay back at least 200 feet and don’t pass on the right.
- Seat belts should be worn at all times – it’s the law.
- Most importantly please remember to slow down.
Additional snow content: