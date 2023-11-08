Winter weather advisory issued for parts of region. Here’s what to expect overnight into Thursday

DEDHAM, Mass. — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts, where mixed precipitation is expected overnight into Thursday morning as temperatures drop.

An advisory for Northern Berkshire County takes effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday and extends until 1 p.m. Thursday, while an advisory for Southern Berkshire County is in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Mixed precipitation is expected in Southern Berkshire and Northern Berkshire counties with total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, the NWS said in the advisory.

“Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on untreated surfaces. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute,” the NWS stated. “Precipitation will begin as a period of snow and sleet late this evening into the overnight hours, then transition to freezing rain by early Thursday morning. Freezing rain will then change to plain rain by Thursday afternoon.”

The best chance for icy/slippery conditions Thursday morning will be elevations around RT 2 and northward. @boston25 #mawx #nhwx pic.twitter.com/h04TAubfFB — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) November 8, 2023

For points east of the Berkshires, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said the “best chance” for icing and slick conditions will be elevations around the Route 2 corridor and northward.

“The risk of a spotty dusting will be limited to higher elevations and northern Massachusetts. Expect scattered rain showers tomorrow in Boston, most of them light. The morning commute will be cool enough in the northern Worcester Hills, Monadnocks, and Berkshires for some brief freezing rain,” Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.

Precipitation will transition to all plain rain by late morning and taper off by late afternoon.

