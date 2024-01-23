Winter weather advisory issued in parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued in parts of Massachusetts and light snow moves into the region.

The advisory is in effect beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Northern Berkshire, and Southern Berkshire. The advisory goes until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Light snow is on the way tonight, but there will also be some light freezing rain to deal with at times through Wednesday,” said Meteorologist Vicki Graf.

Most of the snow will fall in the overnight hours and not affect any of the commutes.

“We will start to see minor accumulation with up to 2″ of snow in the higher elevations into early Wednesday morning,” Graf said in her morning forecast.

Snow will taper early in the day on Wednesday, with some patchy and light freezing drizzle that will linger at times through Wednesday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this afternoon through Wednesday evening across northern Worcester County. Light snow is on the way tonight, but there will also be some light freezing rain to deal with at times through Wednesday. Watch out for slippery travel. pic.twitter.com/oBmF9WD4Ir — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 23, 2024

WATCH THE FORECAST | INTERACTIVE RADAR | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow our Boston 25 Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Kevin Lemanowicz | Shiri Spear | Tucker Antico | Vicki Graf

What we're watching:

❄️Minor snow accumulation overnight

⚠️Some patchy freezing drizzle/rain that could cause some slick travel into Wednesday

☂️Wet weather will linger through the end of the week pic.twitter.com/Jj3jfcgXxl — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 23, 2024

Stay Informed:

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.

©2022 Cox Media Group