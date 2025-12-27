Winter weather advisory issued in Massachusetts ahead of another storm

BOSTON — We’re on a WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a winter weather advisory in our area.

This advisory is in effect for Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, and Norfolk counties from 7 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday.

The messy winter storm is set to arrive across northern New England, including Massachusetts, on Sunday night and persist into Monday with enough freezing rain to make travel hazardous through Monday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from Sunday night until Monday for parts of our area. Freezing rain will be a concern leading to some slippery conditions on roads/bridges. pic.twitter.com/IwMeXdoWOx — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) December 27, 2025

Freezing rain and total ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch are possible, with the greatest amounts across western Massachusetts into the Merrimack River Valley, the National Weather Service said in the advisory.

“Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous,” the NWS warned. “Difficult travel conditions arepossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morningcommute, especially northwest of the I-95 corridor.”

The storm comes on the heels of another system that dumped up to 6 inches of snow on parts of Massachusetts.

