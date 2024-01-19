Winter, a Ragdoll cat, surrendered after fracturing leg, has emergency amputation surgery, ARL says

BOSTON — Winter is one tough kitty.

The 10-month-old female Ragdoll cat is recovering at the Animal Rescue League of Boston after receiving an emergency amputation surgery due to a severely fractured leg, officials said.

Winter was recently surrendered to the Animal Rescue League after breaking the leg in a fall in her former home, officials said. Her previous owners surrendered the animal due to the high costs to treat the cat’s injury.

X-ray images of Winter’s leg showed a “significant femoral fracture, and the damage was too extensive to save the leg,” the Animal Rescue League said in a statement. Along with amputating the leg, ARL veterinarians also spayed the animal, which revealed another issue for the young cat.

Winter was born with a partially formed uterus and was also missing a kidney, officials said. The partially formed uterus and associated ovary were removed during the spay and will not have any impact on her future health.

It is expected that Winter will enjoy a normal quality of life. The Animal Rescue League is suggesting that Winter’s new family consult with her primary veterinarian regarding living with one kidney, so her kidney function can be monitored as she ages.

“Winter is not only a beautiful cat, but has also displayed a friendly, loving and playful personality and will certainly make a wonderful pet once she finds her new home,” the Animal Rescue League said in its statement.

Winter is recovering while in foster care and is not currently available for adoption, but it’s expected that she will become available for adoption in the coming weeks.

“ARL understands the cost of veterinary care, particularly in an emergency situation can be shockingly expensive, and suggests any pet owner facing financial difficulties due to pet care to contact ARL,” the shelter said.

To donate to help offset the costs of surgery for Winter and other homeless animals, visit the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s website.

