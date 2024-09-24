Winning Powerball tickets sold at Massachusetts gas station, liquor store nearing expiration

WORCESTER, Mass. — A pair of winning Powerball tickets that were sold at a gas station and a liquor store in Massachusetts last year have yet to be claimed and are nearing expiration, Lottery officials announced Tuesday.

The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission said the tickets won prizes of $100,000 and $50,000 in separate drawings that took place in October 2023.

The $100,000 ticket was sold at the Shell gas station at 747 Plantation Street in Worcester. The Oct. 2, 2023, drawing had winning numbers of 12-26-27-43-47, 5.

The $50,000 ticket was sold at Lincoln Liquors on Summer Street in Chelmsford. The Oct. 7, 2023, drawing had winning numbers of 47-54-57-60-65, 19.

These tickets were both purchased for drawings that featured a jackpot of over $1 billion that eventually grew to $1.765 billion and was hit on October 11, 2023, on a ticket sold in California.

Powerball prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. Lottery prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.

Prizes up to $103,000 can be claimed at Lottery claim centers, which are located in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield, and Worcester.

Powerball drawings are conducted every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The cost of each play is $2

