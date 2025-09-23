Wilmington police therapy dog Zena dies after two-car crash in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Wilmington Police are mourning the loss of a four-legged member of their department that was killed in a car crash on Tuesday morning.

The Wilmington Police Department’s therapy dog, Zena, was killed when another driver allegedly crossed the double line on Whipple Road in Tewksbury and struck her handler’s Toyota Camry.

First responders rushed Zena to Bulger Animal Hospital, where she passed away.

Samantha Cavanaugh, Zena’s handler, was also injured and taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Zena, a Bernedoodle, was three years old joined the Wilmington Police Department in 2022 at just 8 weeks old. She frequently visited schools and community event and Cavanaugh and Zena made up the Wilmington Police Health & Recovery Unit, which builds relationships with individuals and helps residents with behavioral health, mental health, substance use and development health issues.

“We are heartbroken today because Zena was a beloved member of our Wilmington Police family, and a beloved member of our community,” Wilmington Police Chief Brian Pupa said. “For three years, Zena put residents and families at ease even during the toughest of times, and her work will not be forgotten. She served her community well.”

The otherj driver, a 26-year-old Westminster woman, will be summonsed for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation, according to Tewksbury police. Her name will not be released at this time.

The crash is being investigated by the Tewksbury Police Department.

