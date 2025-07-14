Wild rollover crash shatters utility pole, forces road closure in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO — A wild rollover crash in Attleboro shut down a roadway Monday morning.

A red SUV was driving on South Main Street around 8:00 a.m. when it struck a utility pole before flipping on its roof in the middle of the roadway.

The driver was able to free themselves from the wreckage and paramedics rushed the crash victim to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash shattered the utility pole into three pieces.

A portion of South Main Street was closed as crews repaired the damage.

The crash is being investigated by the Attleboro Police Department.

