‘A wild idea’: Residents in Newburyport surprised after historical plaques stolen

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Police are searching for the person or people responsible for stealing historic plaques from cemeteries and parks.

Newburyport police say bronze plaques have been stolen from the Old Hill Burying Ground on Greenleaf Street.

The historic pieces date back hundreds of years and seem to have been forcefully ripped off the pillars at one of the entrances.

Another plaque was taken off a stone. Newburyport police are sharing a before-and-after picture of the plaque that labels the African American Section of the burying ground established in 1729.

The plaque explaining men, women, and children were laid to rest there during the 18th and 19th centuries. Some of them, unidentified yet labeled “once known,” as it is recognized that these lives were meant to be honored.

“It’s a wild idea to think anybody would do anything to disrespect anyone’s gravesite.” Pat Fallon from Newburyport said.

The sacred area is not the only target for the thieves responsible.

Investigators say it’s happening across Newburyport and there have been reports of stolen plaques from as close as the Oak Hill Cemetery down the street around March 15th, to Cashman Park and Atkinson Common in mid-January.

Similar crimes have also been reported in neighboring areas, including Amesbury and Newbury.

Many residents told Boston 25 News they are speechless and hope the culprits are found before they go after more irreplaceable pieces of history.

“There’s a plaque in front of the library downtown, George Washington slept there with Aaron Burr and some other founding fathers so it’s everywhere. It’s like a time capsule for our country.” Fallon added.

“Such a special, special historical place, so it hurts my heart.” Joan Miller, from Amesbury, explained.

Newburyport police are asking people to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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