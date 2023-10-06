DALLAS, TX — Is it a Patriots baby, or a Cowboys baby?

The wife of a Patriots fan ended up needing an extra ticket after she went into labor at the Dallas Cowboys game against New England on Sunday, October 1.

Haley and Tyler Waterman were enjoying some Sunday football after waiting four years to go to the game when their soon-to-be daughter had different plans.

Baby Delaney decided to join the Watermans a couple of weeks early when Haley’s water broke during the second quarter.

“I had no signs of any contractions when we got there and then once we walked in the stadium and started going up and down the stairs, walking around, and then right when we sat in our seats, boom, I started having what I thought was Braxton hicks,” Haley said.

“I think it was right about the time that the Cowboys got their first offensive touchdown,” Tyler said.

AT&T Stadium staff took Haley to the ambulance and paramedics rushed Haley to a nearby hospital where Delaney was born the following morning at 4:11 a.m. and weighed 7lbs, 11oz.

The Watermans are a family divided. Mom is a die-hard Cowboys fan named after Charles Haley, and Tyler is from Attleboro and is a huge Patriots fan.

The Watermans have decided they are not going to root against each other’s teams.

“At the end of the day, it’s gonna be her decision, we’ve already bought her Patriots and Cowboys gear,” Tyler said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Wife of Patriots fan goes into labor at Dallas Cowboys game against New England

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group