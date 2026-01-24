Where to park? On Boston’s Southie Street, anticipated storm renews debate over space savers

BOSTON — While a huge storm creeps closer, South Boston residents are checking off their to-do lists and making plans for street parking over the weekend.

According to the city’s website, “In South Boston, you may only use a space saver to hold a parking spot after a declared snow emergency and for up to 48 hours after the city ends the emergency. Items must be removed after this period. While common in Southie, space savers are strictly banned in the South End.”

The website outlined the following “Key Rules for South Boston Space Savers”:

Validity: They are only allowed when the City of Boston officially declares a snow emergency.

Time Limit: You have 48 hours to use a space saver after the city announces that the emergency has ended.

Removal: You must remove your item (chairs, cones, etc.) after the 48-hour period, or the Department of Public Works may remove it.

Scope: These rules apply to most of the city, but remember, they are banned in the South End.

Unofficial Practice: The tradition is generally that you must physically shovel the space to claim it, rather than just placing a marker."

The neighborhood is one of the only areas where residents are able to claim their spot using a space saver, such as cones or chairs.

Lily, a South Boston resident, said, “I think it’s working smarter, not harder. So, I think it’s OK.”

Another South Boston resident added, “I’m scared! I don’t want to take someone’s spot if they saved it. So I just won’t be touching my car.”

The city had yet to declare a snow emergency as of Friday evening.

Mayor Michelle Wu, alongside other Boston leaders, will outline their preparations Saturday morning during a press conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

