Where can I vote and which cities are holding elections in Massachusetts on November 7?

MASS. — Municipal elections will take place on Tuesday, November. 7, across several Massachusetts communities.

The City of Boston has an election for members of the City Council and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are 14 candidates competing to represent nine Boston districts.

District 1

Gabriela Gigi Coletta, an incumbent, is running unopposed.

District 2

Ed Flynn, an incumbent, is running unopposed.

District 3

Joel G. Richards



John M. Fitzgerald



Incumbent Frank Baker is not running for re-election

District 4

Brian Worrell, an incumbent, is running unopposed.

District 5

Enrique Pepen



Jose Ruiz



Incumbent Ricardo Arroyo lost in September’s preliminary election

District 6

William A. King



Benjamin Jacob Weber



Incumbent Kendra Lara lost in September’s preliminary election

District 7

Althea Garrison



Tania Fernandes Anderson (incumbent)

District 8

Montez D Haywood



Sharon E Durkan (incumbent)

District 9

Liz A. Breadon (incumbent)



Jacob Deblecourt

At-Large Candidates

Voters in all 9 districts can also cast votes for the four City Councilor at-large seats. The top four vote-getters will win at-large seats.

The names below are listed in the order they are on the ballot:

Clifton Braithwaite

Henry Santana

Catherine Vitale

Julia Mejia (incumbent)

Shawn Nelson

Bridget Nee-Walsh

Ruthzee Louijeune (incumbent)

Erin Murphy (incumbent)

(Incumbent Michael Flaherty is not running for re-election)

Beyond the municipal election in Boston, 54 other cities and towns are holding municipal elections on Tuesday, November 7th.

Voters will decide mayoral elections in several cities including Beverly, Braintree, Melrose, Marlborough, Quincy, Revere, Somerville, Springfield, and Waltham.

The following cities are holding elections:

Agawam

Amesbury

Amherst

Attleboro

Barnstable

Beverly

Boston

Braintree

Brockton

Cambridge

Chelsea

Chicopee

Easthampton

Everett

Fall River

Fitchburg

Framingham

Franklin

Gardner

Gloucester

Greenfield

Haverhill

Holyoke

Lawrence

Leominster

Lowell

Lynn

Malden

Marlborough

Medford

Melrose

Methuen

New Bedford

Newburyport

Newton

North Adams

Northampton

Peabody

Pittsfield

Quincy

Randolph

Revere

Salem

Saugus

Somerville

Springfield

Taunton

Waltham

Watertown

West Springfield

Westfield

Weymouth

Winthrop

Woburn

Worcester

Where to vote?

Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for all state primaries and elections. Cities and towns are allowed to open their polling places as early as 5:45 a.m. Polling hours will vary by community for municipal elections.

Voters in Boston can view a sample ballot from their district and who the candidates are here.

For a full list of in-person voting locations in Boston, click the link here.

For a full list of in-person voting locations in Worcester, click the link here.

In Worcester, there will be no school for students on Tuesday, November 7th because it is Election Day. This will be a professional development day for staff.

If you are voting by mail, all mail-in ballots must reach the Boston election office by 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7th. If you plan to return your ballot in person, instead of mailing it, the city has drop boxes available across the city, and at City Hall. Voters have until 8:00 p.m. on election day to drop off their ballot.

