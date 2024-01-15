When will flakes fly? Two chances for snow in Mass. this week as frigid temps settle in

DEDHAM, Mass. — More snow is expected to fall in Massachusetts this week as frigid temperatures settle in on the heels of Sunday’s snow squalls.

The first chance for light snow comes Monday night into Tuesday with up to 4 inches of snowfall expected across most of Massachusetts, and the Boston 25 Weather team has issued a Weather Alert due to the approaching snow.

“Now is a good time to make sure you still have that snow brush in the car, because you’re going to be using it tonight and tomorrow,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast. “We’re back on another Weather Alert for slippery travel conditions. You’ll find that when snow moves in, around midnight in the Boston area, it will be cold enough everywhere to support accumulation.”

By 7 a.m. Tuesday, there will be light accumulation with temperatures in the 20s. There will also be the chance for sleet and freezing rain as the snow transitions to rainfall along the coast. Points north and west of Boston are likely in for all-day snow.

About 2-4 inches of snow is expected north and west of Boston, while southeastern Massachusetts and most of Cape Cod will see 1-2 inches. A coating of snow is likely on Nantucket.

Wind and coastal flooding will not be a problem with this round of winter weather.

Spear said the snow is expected to wind down around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Light snow will be a nuisance tomorrow, but at least we're not expecting the same wind and coastal flooding as the last storm... #mawx @boston25 pic.twitter.com/8advrc8Zjm — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 15, 2024

More snow is expected on Friday, but at this time, it’s too early to predict potential totals.

“Another storm will come off the coast Friday, but there is even more uncertainty with that one,” Spear wrote in her latest weather blog. “Models range from a raging snowstorm to an absolute miss. So, let’s get through the first one Tuesday and we’ll keep Friday “on your radar.”

Good morning! Getting ready for work or have #MLKday off? Bundle up if you’re heading out 🥶 pic.twitter.com/aUvJNTZz4e — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 15, 2024

For more updates keep an eye on the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group