‘When is this going to be over?’: Egg prices continue to hurt wallets as Easter, Passover approach

BOSTON — Egg prices continue to cause people in Massachusetts to balk at buying them.

On Friday, Boston 25 News talked with people grocery shopping in Boston who say the cost of eggs is causing them to pay more attention to how many eggs they eat daily.

“I might scramble four eggs, but just being more cognizant, maybe only scramble one or two,” said Elias Jaques.

Jaques also works at a restaurant and said their menu prices have changed because of rising egg prices.

“We have burgers, and typically, somebody can get an egg with the burger if they’d like. We still offer that, but it’s more expensive now,” he explained.

Sharon Pearson thinks the cost is ridiculous. “When is this going to be over?” she asked. “You’ve got to buy them no matter what, unless you own your own chicken farm.”

According to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, a plan to further drive down egg prices should be coming soon to consumers.

“Right now, we’ve got Turkey and South Korea importing eggs,” Rollins told reporters Friday. “We are talking in the hundreds of millions of eggs for the short term.”

She believes that number will be substantial enough to continue to lower egg prices, which, in turn, will give chicken populations in the U.S. enough time to repopulate and produce eggs.

Rollins also said they will start importing eggs from other countries soon, but they’re still working on a deal and haven’t named which countries.

Ultimately, she hopes America’s egg-laying industry will stabilize in a couple of months.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

