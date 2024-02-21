When does early voting begin for Mass. presidential primaries? Here’s what you need to know

BOSTON — Early voting in Massachusetts kicks off this weekend, giving voters the opportunity to cast their 2024 presidential primary ballots.

The seven-day early voting period runs from February 24 through March 1. Saturday also marks the last day to register to vote in the state primaries.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin is encouraging voters to check their community’s early voting schedule and to find a convenient time to vote.

The state’s Elections Division has published early voting dates, times, and locations for each city and town on its website. Voters can find their local early voting schedules at www.VoteInMA.com.

Those who are typically busy on weekdays may find weekend voting more convenient, Galvin advised. Under new state election laws, voters have guaranteed weekend voting opportunities, with every city and town required to offer early voting at least one day per weekend of the early voting period.

Early voting is available to all registered voters who have not already cast a ballot by mail. Voters who haven’t yet returned their mail-in ballots are welcome to submit their ballot to an early voting location.

You have until 5 p.m. to register to vote in-person, and until 11:59 p.m. to register to vote online. If you register to vote by mail, it must be postmarked by Saturday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, approximately 700,000 Massachusetts voters had applied to vote by mail, with more than 200,000 ballots already cast, Galvin said.

The state primary will be held on Tuesday, March 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

