What’s Your Stress Personality?

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — It’s stressful being stressed. We all go through it. A Gallup Poll showed that 49 percent of U.S. adults reported feeling stressed frequently, an increase from 33 percent in 2003, which was the lowest percentage. But did you know your stress might have a personality?

Are you a Fighter, a Runner, a Worrier, a Freezer or a Pleaser?

Do you get upset or angry when you’re stressed? Sounds like you’re a Fighter. You face stress head-on but struggle to think clearly and tend to blame others. Look for things that lift your mood, like a funny video or upbeat music.

Feeling drained and sluggish dealing with stress?

Congrats, you’re a Freezer! To warm up, talk to others or make a list of what you can control and do right now.

A Timekeeper is someone who takes on too much and feels overwhelmed. They want to be needed rather than just trying to make others happy.

Take a minute to see if you’re the right person for the job and if you have time to do it well.

Another one? The Inner Con Artist. Someone who underestimates tasks and later gets stressed when deadlines arrive.

Then try and create achievable timelines where you can complete your work so it won’t happen again, and whether you’re a fighter, a runner, a worrier, a freezer or a pleaser, you can work towards a stress-less life.

Do you eat when you’re stressed? Then eat fruits like oranges, mangoes, and strawberries! They are high in vitamin c, which can help reduce cortisol, the stress hormone. Also, try drinking hot cocoa! A new study showed that unprocessed cocoa can help lower stress levels. Look for cocoa powders labeled as natural or high in flavanols

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group