What you should know if you’re buying Patriots tickets for Sunday’s game at Gillette

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Playoff excitement is building in New England, and fans are scrambling to get their hands on Patriots tickets; however, this rush can make them vulnerable to scams.

Fake ticket listings and social media posts may look legitimate, but some are too good to be true! Consumer expert Paula Fleming with the Better Business Bureau says verified platforms should save you the headache.

“People are again very excited; they want to participate in this amazing opportunity to experience a game in person, but the Patriots and the NFL are saying that you should go directly through them or to Ticketmaster, which is verified,” said Fleming.

Using a credit card could be an extra layer of protection for fans, so if you did buy a counterfeit ticket or a ticket that’s been sold multiple times, you can go through your credit card company to get your money back.

Double ticket sales are also common for last-minute buyers.

“You may have people that are on a social media platform and on StubHub, they purchase the tickets, they arrive, and both have tickets for the same seats. So, it’s really difficult to track what is legitimate, when this will occur and how, so we encourage people to use a credit card when they’re making purchases,” said Fleming.

If you’re a season ticket holder, make sure you review the rules and regulations on reselling, just in case you can’t make the game.

If you feel like you’ve been scammed, report it immediately.

