Weymouth man arrested for keying Tesla parked at Hingham charging station, police say

HINGHAM, Mass. — A 20-year-old Weymouth man has been arrested for vandalizing a Tesla truck parked at a charging station in Hingham over the weekend, police said Wednesday.

Brendan Thomas Mullen is charged with malicious damage to a motor vehicle, police said. He was released after posting $1,000 cash bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Hingham District Court.

On Sunday, a man called police to report his truck had been vandalized while it was parked at a charging station in the Station Street parking lot, a public lot owned by the Town of Hingham.

The owner told police the security feature on his Tesla Cyber truck alerted him that someone damaged his truck and it was recorded on video.

The video reportedly showed a man, later identified as Mullen, walk in front of the truck then walk to the passenger side, police said.

“On the passenger side put a key in one hand and ran it along the passenger side. The passenger side front and rear door were scratched,” police said. The man then got into the car in the next space and drove away.

Mullen agreed to come to the police station on Tuesday, where he was arrested.

“The Hingham Police will thoroughly investigate all cases where an individual’s property is intentionally damaged and seek charges when a suspect is identified,“ police said Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

