Westminster Police asking for public’s help locating two high-end stolen motorcycles

WESTMINSTER, Mass. — Westminster Police is seeking the public’s help to locate two high-end motorcycles stolen early Thursday morning.

The theft occurred around 2:30 a.m., involving a 2024 BMW M1000RR and a 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 SP2.

The stolen BMW M1000RR is red, black, and blue, featuring the number 45 prominently on its front. The Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 is black and red.

Westminster Stolen Bikes Westminster Stolen Bikes (Westminster Police)

Both motorcycles are considered rare and valuable.

Photos show the bikes being stolen from a garage.

Police released photos of the stolen motorcycles and are urging anyone with information to contact the Westminster Police Department at 978-874-2933.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

