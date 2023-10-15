Westfield police warning residents to inspect candy from Pumpkin Fest

WESTFIELD, Mass — Westfield police are warning residents to inspect the candy they received at Pumpkin Fest.

According to a post on Facebook, the police department received a report that a citizen found a wrapped razor blade inside the candy her child collected at Westfield’s Pumpkin Fest on Saturday.

“At this time, the Westfield Police are unable to prove or disprove this allegation,” police said in a post.

Officers want everyone to inspect the candy collected as an abundance of caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group